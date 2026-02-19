According to the latest news, Sidney Crosby is not expected to play tomorrow.

The Canadians are preparing for their important game tomorrow.

The Maple Leafs will face Finland… and with less than 24 hours to go before the game, we're all asking the same question: will Sidney Crosby be able to play?

We have more details on that today.

Reporter Ryan Rishaug gave an update on the Kid's condition a few minutes ago on X. In his tweet, he mentions that #87 will skate tomorrow morning to see how he feels… but he also mentions that it's unlikely Crosby will be able to play against Finland. Canada may have to do without its captain. And if Crosby is out, Nick Suzuki is expected to take his place at center between Mitch Marner and Mark Stone.

Sounds like Crosby may go for a quick skate tomorrow morning to see where things are at but is unlikely to play against Finland. If he can't, Suzuki likely to slide into his spot as he did in the quarterfinals.

— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 19, 2026

Obviously, I don't need to tell you that this would be a big blow for Canada.

Crosby is a really important player on the Canadian team… even though he's no longer the youngest on the team. He's a natural leader, and we all know how much of a difference he can make on the ice.

That said, I'm eager to see how the guys respond if he's out.

We know that the Canadian players were determined to beat the Czech Republic for their captain… and I expect it will be the same tomorrow. They'll want to give him a chance to play in the final, and even if he's not 100%, I wouldn't be surprised to see him in uniform if Canada makes it to the next round. After all, this is probably his last chance to win an Olympic gold medal.

And we know how much this guy wants to win at all costs… because that's always been part of his mentality.

In brief

– Too bad.

A heartbreaking defeat for Marie-Philip Poulin and her teammates pic.twitter.com/R9nMBeKDFK — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 19, 2026

— Poor Marie-Philip Poulin.

— The goal that gave the Americans the victory was… magnificent:

HOCKEY Megan Keller beats Ann-Renée Desbiens in overtime to win the gold medal for the United States. Canada has to settle for silver. @HockeyCanada#MilanoCortina2026 #rcsports #hockey #OlympicGames #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/XIjcuQe8gl

— Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 19, 2026