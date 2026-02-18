Zachary Bolduc “put a lot of pressure on himself to succeed in Montreal.”

The Olympic break may have come at the right time for Zachary Bolduc. Not because he was playing so badly. Not because he was absent. But because he was going through one of those frustrating spells where he was involved… without it showing on the score sheet.

In the last few games before the break, he was more engaged. More physically involved and more active in forechecking. Most importantly, he was cheating less in the defensive zone. That's where he had been struggling since the start of the season. The difference is that at the beginning of the season, the points were coming, but lately, they haven't been coming at all.

And in Montreal, when the points don't come, it quickly becomes a problem, especially for a forward like Bolduc. In an interview with Patrick Friolet, the Quebec forward was honest.

“He put a lot of pressure on himself to succeed with the Canadiens.” – Patrick Friolet

Good discussion with Zachary Bolduc this morning.

About his adjustment to Montreal, what he likes to do off the ice, and the people who have helped him along the way, among other things: https://t.co/lklZOSUmcf — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 18, 2026

That sentence says a lot. It may explain why, at times, he seems to want to do a little too much.

Zachary Bolduc wants to prove that he belongs here, and he wants to do it quickly.

The problem is that by trying to rush the process, you can end up slowing down your own progress. The pressure in Montreal is real. But the pressure he puts on himself seems even heavier. At least the good news is that he's aware of it, and that's a very important step.

After the break, the context will also change. The expected return of Alex Newhook and Patrik Laine will reshuffle the deck on offense. More depth, more options, and therefore more internal competition.

For number 76, that could mean one thing: less room for error if he doesn't want to be on the sidelines for one or more games.

Because with the return of Newhook and Laine, seats will be scarce. Martin St-Louis will have more options at his disposal. The coach will not hesitate to shake up his lineup with the depth he has at his disposal.

Bolduc knows it.

Every appearance will count, and so will every detail. The commitment we saw before the break will have to remain, but with a little more efficiency to avoid losing one's place.

If he manages to keep the pressure under control instead of letting it control him, this quieter streak will be just a necessary step.

In brief

– Canada's chances of winning gold have taken a hit.

Canada's odds take a hit with the matchup with the Finns. https://t.co/eIW8dJREpM — James Mirtle (@mirtle) February 18, 2026

— James Mirtle (@mirtle) February 18, 2026

Quinn Hughes became the second American defenseman to record at least two multi-point games at a single #WinterOlympics with NHL players, following Brian Rafalski (3 GP in 2010). #MilanoCortina2026 #NHLStats: https://t.co/3iP4wpdz7G pic.twitter.com/QVILlSlkxk

— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) February 18, 2026

– What a show!