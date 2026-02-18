The Seahawks are up for sale

It's a financial earthquake that's shaking the soccer world: the Seattle Seahawks are now on the market. On Wednesday, the estate of Paul Allen confirmed that it had begun the process of selling the franchise.

This announcement comes at a time of sporting euphoria, with the team having just lifted its second Lombardi Trophy in its history at the last Super Bowl.

This decision comes as no surprise to insiders, but it fulfills the last wishes of the Microsoft co-founder, who died in 2018. True to his philanthropic vision, Paul Allen stipulated that his sports assets should be liquidated so that all profits could be donated to charity. The sale of the Seahawks is therefore part of a charitable mission of unprecedented scale in the history of professional sports.

Purchased for $194 million in 1997, the franchise saw its value skyrocket under the Allen family's ownership. Now managed by Jody Allen, sister of the late billionaire, the organization has become one of the jewels of the NFL. This move follows closely on the heels of the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers (NBA), recently acquired by a group led by Tom Dundon.

A record-breaking deal in the works for the Emerald City The timing of this sale is impeccable. With a fresh Super Bowl victory under its belt, the team's value could reach dizzying heights, possibly surpassing the records set in the league's latest transactions. Financial experts predict a fierce battle between various investment groups and tech billionaires, who have a strong presence in the Seattle area.

Despite the imminent change of ownership, the estate has sought to reassure fans that the process will be rigorous to ensure that the new owners maintain the excellence and community roots that define the Seahawks. The sale will not only mark the end of an era of nearly 30 years for the Allen family, but it will also redefine the economic landscape of the NFL for the next decade.

