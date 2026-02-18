The Raiders are asking for the moon for Maxx Crosby, according to Adam Schefter.

The future of Maxx Crosby in Las Vegas raises many questions as the NFL's next offseason approaches.

According to reports from Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders would demand an extremely high price in any potential trade discussions involving their star player.

The Nevada team would ask for at least two first-round picks and a premium player in a potential trade package for Maxx Crosby. Such a request reflects the player's importance within the organization, as he has been considered one of the team's defensive pillars since his arrival in the league.

However, if Crosby were to request a trade, management could explore a scenario similar to some recent major transactions in the NFL. The goal would be clear: to obtain massive compensation that would accelerate a potential rebuild or solidify several key positions.

Among the teams already linked to the rumors are the Chicago Bears would appear to be in a good position. The name of D.J. Moore has been circulating as a potential piece in a trade involving Crosby. Such a trade would upset the Bears' offensive balance while giving the Raiders an established offensive weapon.

Trading a player of Maxx Crosby's caliber would send a strong message to the league and fans. On the other hand, acquiring multiple first-round picks and proven talent could redefine the franchise's trajectory for years to come.

As long as no official request is filed, the Raiders will continue to express their intention to retain their star player. But in the modern NFL, where the value of elite players continues to rise, the Maxx Crosby case could quickly become one of the most closely watched of the offseason.

