The Kansas City Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have once again proven that managing payroll is an art they have mastered to perfection.

For the fourth consecutive year, the organization has undergone a major restructuring of the contract of its star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. This accounting maneuver, which has become almost an annual tradition in Missouri, allows a portion of the base salary to be converted into signing bonuses, spreading the financial impact over several seasons.

The goal was clear: to reduce Mahomes' colossal weight on the salary cap. Before this intervention, the number 15 player occupied an astronomical $78.2 million spot for the coming season. Thanks to this change, his impact drops to $34.65 million, a drastic reduction that allows the Chiefs to breathe a little easier in their day-to-day operations.

This financial feat allows Kansas City to instantly create $43.56 million in cap space. This is vital breathing room for a team that aspires to maintain its dynasty and surround its franchise player with the best talent available on the free agent market.

An ongoing accounting challenge for Kansas City

Despite the magnitude of this financial sacrifice on the part of their leader, the Chiefs' front office's work is far from over. Even with the injection of $43 million in flexibility, the team still finds itself about $11 million over the NFL's salary cap limit.

This residual deficit means that further personnel moves, player releases, or further restructuring with other veterans will be necessary before the official start of the league's new calendar year. Salary cap management remains the defending champions' biggest adversary, forcing management to be constantly creative in order to keep the roster competitive while complying with NFL budget rules.

