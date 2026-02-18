The Czech coach complained about the referees… even though his team scored with eight players on the ice.
Canada defeated the Czech Republic 4-3 today.
Nick Suzuki tied the game late in regulation, Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal in overtime… and the Maple Leafs advanced to the next round, even though the Czechs put up a strong fight. But… The Czechs were lucky in a way because the club's third goal should never have been allowed.
There were a million guys (8) on the ice, and the referees decided not to crack down. No one can convince me that the men in stripes didn't see that there were that many players on the ice at that moment…
The ironic thing is that after the game, the Czech coach decided to complain about the referees during his press conference.
Yes, you read that right.
Radim Rulik claims that it was as if his club played at a disadvantage throughout the game, when in fact it was HIS CLUB that benefited from a sequence where there were too many players on the ice.
He may want to get his message across after his team's defeat… he sounds a little crazy.
HC of Team Czechia, Radim Rulik, did not feel the officiating in their game against Team Canada was fair, going so far as to say it felt like Czechia was playing against six players
I imagine the loss hurt because his team lost in overtime.
But still: the coach could/should have shown a little restraint. He should have understood that his comments would be poorly received after his club scored with several extra players on the ice.
Oh well.
I know someone who's likely to have trouble sleeping tonight… and who seems to be having a little trouble accepting his club's setback.
In quick succession
– Nice reaction.
– Yes.
Most points from a Czech player in a single Olympic games, NHL era:
8pts — Martin Necas | 2026
8pts — Martin Straka | 2006
7pts — Jaromir Jagr | 2006
— One last push!
