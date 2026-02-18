Six obvious candidates for a trade in the NFL

In the NFL, the line between strategic patience and contractual stubbornness is often thin.

In 2026, several franchises find themselves at a crossroads with elite players whose market value is at its peak, but whose salaries weigh heavily on a necessary rebuild. Here are the hottest issues of this offseason.

The case of Myles Garrett with the Cleveland Browns is emblematic. At 30 years old, coming off a historic three-year run with two Defensive Player of the Year awards, Garrett has never been more valuable. For a struggling team, trading him for multiple first-round picks would make sense. Yet Cleveland seems hesitant to “pull the trigger,” fearing the reaction of fans.

Similarly, in Las Vegas, Maxx Crosby remains the heart and soul of the Raiders. At 28, his annual salary of $35.5 million $however, limits the team's financial flexibility. A trade would save nearly $31 million in salary cap space, a boon for a club that holds the first overall pick in the 2026 draft. But for Mark Davis, parting with the face of the franchise remains a difficult sacrifice to accept.

The wide receiver puzzle and the Mac Jones situation with the 49ers

The wide receiver market is just as complex. DK Metcalf, after a mixed first year with the Steelers, could bring valuable assets to Pittsburgh. However, last year's investment and the lack of a true No. 1 receiver to support a possible return of Aaron Rodgers make a departure unlikely. In Minnesota, young Jordan Addison is becoming an expensive luxury behind Justin Jefferson, but the Vikings prefer to stabilize the environment around their rookie quarterback.

Finally, in San Francisco, the situation of Mac Jones is intriguing. After shining in Brock Purdy's absence in 2025, his trade value is at an all-time high. However, Kyle Shanahan has said he would be “very surprised” not to see Jones in the lineup in 2026. For the 49ers, keeping two starting quarterbacks is an expensive insurance policy, but perhaps a necessary one if they want to make a run at the Super Bowl. Although the accounting logic points toward letting him go, the conservatism of general managers may, once again, prevail over boldness.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.