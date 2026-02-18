Sidney Crosby will not return to the game against the Czech Republic.

Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

As you probably know, Sidney Crosby was injured.

Canada's captain, who was tackled by Radko Gudas in the second period, tried to stay in the game, but quickly made his way to the locker room.

A hard hit, you say? Especially in a game that was closer than expected…

And now, unsurprisingly, Canada has announced that Sidney Crosby will not be returning to today's game. That's all we know for now.

Yes, Radko Gudas is enemy #1 in the country right now.

In a tighter game than expected, Canada didn't exactly need this. Jon Cooper, between the second and third periods, surely convinced his guys that they can succeed without their captain.

One imagines that in Pittsburgh, Kyle Dubas and his organization are holding their breath.

Details to come…


