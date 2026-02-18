Sidney Crosby will not return to the game against the Czech Republic.

As you probably know, Sidney Crosby was injured.

Canada's captain, who was tackled by Radko Gudas in the second period, tried to stay in the game, but quickly made his way to the locker room.

A hard hit, you say? Especially in a game that was closer than expected…

Sidney Crosby has gone to the dressing room following a hit from Radko Gudas. Crosby was laboring on his right leg before leaving.#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/KoOhZfgYK6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 18, 2026

And now, unsurprisingly, Canada has announced that Sidney Crosby will not be returning to today's game. That's all we know for now.

Yes, Radko Gudas is enemy #1 in the country right now.

Crosby will not return to this game — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 18, 2026

In a tighter game than expected, Canada didn't exactly need this. Jon Cooper, between the second and third periods, surely convinced his guys that they can succeed without their captain.

One imagines that in Pittsburgh, Kyle Dubas and his organization are holding their breath.

Details to come…

