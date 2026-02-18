Sidney Crosby: The players in the locker room said it wouldn’t be his last Olympic game.

Credit: Sidney Crosby was unable to finish his team’s game today. The Canadian captaininjured after being hit by Radko Gudas and it looked really painful. Does that mean his tournament is over? Good question… In fact, Jon Cooper started by saying after the game that he had no update on the Kid. He doesn’t know the […]

Sidney Crosby was unable to finish his team's game today. The Canadian captaininjured after being hit by Radko Gudas and it looked really painful.

Does that mean his tournament is over? Good question…

In fact, Jon Cooper started by saying after the game that he had no update on the Kid. He doesn't know the exact nature of his injury and didn't want to speculate any further.

Let's hope #87 is able to play in the coming days to help his club.

The guys in the locker room after the second period said it wouldn't be his last game at the Olympics… but we'll see.

Jon Cooper didn't have an update on Crosby, but he did say that much of the talk in the locker room during the second intermission among the players was: “This will not be Sid's last game at the Olympics.” — Kyle Bukauskas (@sportsnetkyle) February 18, 2026

Obviously, we'll be keeping a close eye on this.

We may have more details about his injury later today or tomorrow… and everyone is eagerly awaiting news from the man himself.

Because we all agree that losing Crosby would hurt.

Canada may have other star players on the team… but Crosby's impact is still huge. He's the undisputed leader of the team and brings so much to the locker room as well.

Right now, all Canadian fans are keeping their fingers crossed. And I imagine it's the same for Sid because he definitely wants to be there to help Canada go all the way. At 38, this is probably his last chance to win another Olympic gold medal…

In a nutshell

– Sick.

The Toronto Maple Leafs share their approval of Mitch Marner's OT winner. #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/aU09wZeor7 — BarDown (@BarDown) February 18, 2026

— That's crazy.

Most points from a Canadian at an Olympic Games, NHL era: 11pts — Connor McDavid | 2026 8pts — Jonathan Toews | 2014

9pts — Macklin Celebrini | 2026

8pts — Jonathan Toews | 2014 Once a generation you get a moment like this. pic.twitter.com/lcxDaMaYbC — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) February 18, 2026

— Good question.