Sidney Crosby: The players in the locker room said it wouldn’t be his last Olympic game.

Marc-Olivier Cook
Sidney Crosby: The players in the locker room said it wouldn’t be his last Olympic game.
Credit: Sidney Crosby was unable to finish his team’s game today. The Canadian captaininjured after being hit by Radko Gudas and it looked really painful. Does that mean his tournament is over? Good question… In fact, Jon Cooper started by saying after the game that he had no update on the Kid. He doesn’t know the […]

Sidney Crosby was unable to finish his team's game today. The Canadian captaininjured after being hit by Radko Gudas and it looked really painful.

Does that mean his tournament is over? Good question…

In fact, Jon Cooper started by saying after the game that he had no update on the Kid. He doesn't know the exact nature of his injury and didn't want to speculate any further.

Let's hope #87 is able to play in the coming days to help his club.

The guys in the locker room after the second period said it wouldn't be his last game at the Olympics… but we'll see.

Obviously, we'll be keeping a close eye on this.

We may have more details about his injury later today or tomorrow… and everyone is eagerly awaiting news from the man himself.

Because we all agree that losing Crosby would hurt.

Canada may have other star players on the team… but Crosby's impact is still huge. He's the undisputed leader of the team and brings so much to the locker room as well.
Right now, all Canadian fans are keeping their fingers crossed. And I imagine it's the same for Sid because he definitely wants to be there to help Canada go all the way. At 38, this is probably his last chance to win another Olympic gold medal…


In a nutshell

– Sick.

— That's crazy.

— Good question.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!