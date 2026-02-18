Patrik Laine is present at Canadiens practice

Yesterday, Patrik Laine got people talking by not showing up for practice with the Canadiens.

But this morning, during the second regular practice after the break, Patrik Laine showed up on the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard.

Our colleague Patrick Guillet was there to watch him practice.

This morning, Renaud Lavoie said we should expect to see Laine skating again soon. That's finally what happened this morning, which will help ease the pressure a little.

Laine is wearing a regular jersey, unlike Alex Newhook. Once again, Newhook was present, but wearing a non-contact jersey among the regulars.

With Laine, that means there are 18 skaters (and two goalies) in town. The four absentees are the players who were selected for the Olympics.

That said, Alexandre Texier should be back shortly. Details to follow…