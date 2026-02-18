MLB in brief: Teoscar Hernandez wants to win a Gold Glove | Anthony Santander explains himself

Teoscar Hernandez wants to win a Gold Glove

We doubt he's capable of it.

Finally healthy, Teoscar Hernandez is aiming for a Gold Glove https://t.co/1yr9LQKdjA pic.twitter.com/rUv6l5CgVD — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 18, 2026

Nolan Arenado too. That makes more sense.

Nolan Arenado might not be able to put in the amount of obsessive work he used to. But he still thinks he's one of the best defensive third basemen in MLB.”There's no reason why I shouldn't be in the running for the Gold Glove again. That's what I expect.”@12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/TRNh7N9H9L — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) February 17, 2026

Pete Alonso feels good

He feels wanted in Baltimore.

Starting over with the #Orioles, Pete Alonso already looks right at home this spring training. Maybe because now he has a team that loves him back. #Mets https://t.co/L3r0NQ1jhP — David Lennon (@DPLennon) February 17, 2026

“The goal is to win.”

Giancarlo Stanton wants a ring.

“The goal is a World Series, the goal is a championship, but you gotta do what's in between to, not get there, but to complete it.” – Giancarlo Stanton on what the Yankees' 2026 goals are pic.twitter.com/aOCLIAILSf — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 18, 2026

Junior Caminero wants to sign a contract extension

Will the club approach him?

Junior Caminero on an extension with #Rays: “I'd like to (discuss it), but this is not my decision. I feel this is my city, Tampa. I love Tampa, but this is not my decision. I'll control what I control — just go play, have fun.”

https://t.co/S3AqdwscVU — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 17, 2026

Anthony Santander explains

At the start of the offseason, he didn't think he needed surgery.

Anthony Santander tells us (via interpreter) that mid-season MRIs in 2025 did not show the tear in his labrum. He and the #BlueJays opted for rehab, but when he ramped up hitting this winter and it felt uncomfortable, those MRIs did.p>— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 18, 2026

Ben Cowles in Toronto

He was claimed off waivers.

ROSTER MOVES: We've claimed INF Ben Cowles off waivers from the Cubs RHP Bowden Francis placed on 60-day IL (right UCL reconstruction) pic.twitter.com/fUxmbBZEQc — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 18, 2026

