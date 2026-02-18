Mitch Marner goal: Mark Stone taunted the Leafs and their fans after the game

In Toronto, Mitch Marner always had a reputation as a guy who couldn't rise to the occasion when it mattered most.

In fact… that's what people said about him because of his poor performance in the playoffs.

But over the past year, he has proven that this is not true. He has shown that he can be relied upon when his team needs an important goal.

Marner scored in overtime against Sweden in the 4 Nations Challenge…

He made a magnificent pass to Connor McDavid in the 4 Nations final, who scored with a perfect shot into the top corner…

And today, the former Leafs player secured the victory for his team, allowing Canada to advance to the semifinals.

Mark Stone took the opportunity to take a jab at the Leafs and their fans, referring to comments that Marner doesn't perform when it counts. He said this: As a teammate, I haven't seen that. At the 4 Nations, he scores a game-winning goal in overtime for us, he makes an incredible play for the game-winning goal. And tonight, when we needed him the most, he made the play. So, uh… I think that's a Toronto thing. – Mark Stone

I love it.

Stone asked about Marner's reputation for not coming up big. “As a teammate, I haven't experienced that. 4Nations, gets a huge OT goal for us, makes an incredible play for the winner. Then tonight, when we need him the most, he makes the play.” “So, um… I think it's a Toronto thing.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) February 18, 2026

Fair enough.

Mark Stone knows Toronto fans and the market well… because he played in Ottawa for several years. He was at the heart of the rivalry between the two clubs and defended Marner, knowing that the comments about him are false.

And honestly, he did it in the best possible way.

At some point, we'll have to recognize that Marner is capable of being an important player.

We'll have to recognize that he has all the qualities in his toolbox to be a key player on the ice… because he's proven it time and time again.

It's time we gave him the respect he deserves. And here, I'm talking mainly to Leafs fans… who love to hate him for his time in Toronto.

– Medal alert.

Gold looks so good on him! Steven Dubois takes first place in the 500 m short track speed skating! With this resounding victory, he adds another Olympic title to his list of achievements. Presented by @BRPglobal@SSC_PVC @TeamCanada @stevendubois3… pic.twitter.com/uFR9TiWehn — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 18, 2026

Kim Boutin is now the most decorated Canadian athlete in Winter Games history, tied with Charles Hamelin and Cindy Klassen, with six podium finishes. — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) February 18, 2026

