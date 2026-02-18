Juraj Slafkovsky will compete for an Olympic medal: Slovakia reaches the semifinals

It's quarterfinal day for the men's Olympic hockey tournament.

Obviously, in Canada, everyone will be watching the Canadians' game at 10:40 a.m. But early this morning, there was an interesting matchup between Germany and Slovakia.

And with their convincing 6-2 victory, the Slovaks advance to the semifinals. This means that Juraj Slafkovsky will be fighting for another Olympic medal.

This is a major achievement for Slovakia, as this time around, NHL players are participating in the Games. After winning bronze in 2022, the Slovaks will be competing for gold or bronze in the coming days.

Obviously, the teams still in contention are no slouches… but still.

Slaf got an assist in today's game. He wasn't his team's offensive star, but that didn't matter: his club found a way to win. His claim to fame is undoubtedly this play against Leon Draisaitl.

It should be noted that during the game, Juraj Slafkovsky took a nasty fall on the ice. He needed an ice pack on his neck for a few minutes.

Let's hope this doesn't affect him in the long run.

The player returned to the game and was heavily used as a forward (19:40) during the match against the Germans. Will the Canadiens player feel okay when he wakes up tomorrow morning? That, in my opinion, is the question.

But at least for now, things seem to be going well.

