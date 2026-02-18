It’s the end of an era after seven seasons in Cleveland.

It's now official: Wyatt Teller has announced that he will be leaving the Cleveland Browns during the upcoming free agency period of the National Football League free agency period.

After seven seasons in Cleveland, the All-Pro offensive guard is turning an important page in his career.

An emotional message to fans

In a statement posted on social media, Wyatt Teller expressed his gratitude to the Browns organization and fans.

Traded by the Buffalo Bills seven years ago, Teller said Cleveland changed the course of his life. He recalled memorable moments in the city, including proposing marriage on the field at the stadium, buying his first home, and the birth of his two children in northeast Ohio.

“Cleveland will always have a special place in our hearts,” he wrote, concluding his message with a faithful “Go Browns.”

At 31, Wyatt Teller is one of the most coveted free agents of the offseason. A two-time All-Pro selection and one-time Pro Bowl pick, he has established himself as one of the best offensive guards in the league in recent years.

His departure is a significant loss for the Browns' offensive line, which will now have to fill a major void at the interior position.

With his experience, toughness, and reputation as a dominant player on the ground, several teams could quickly express interest. The free agency market is shaping up to be particularly active for top-level offensive linemen.

One thing is certain: after seven memorable seasons in Cleveland, Wyatt Teller is about to start a new chapter in his career—under a different jersey.