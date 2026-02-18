If Sidney Crosby is out, the Penguins could sell

The severity is not yet known. We will have more news tomorrow.

But one thing is certain: when Sidney Crosby leaves a close Olympic game without returning, it's never insignificant.

We're not talking about a four-goal lead in the third period. We're talking about a game that Canada almost lost. And despite the circumstances, he didn't come back. That suggests the problem could be more serious than just discomfort. What if it's serious? That changes everything in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' season is already hanging by a thread. They're in the race, yes… but with no margin for error. An absence of four to six weeks, which is common for a knee that's “relatively fine,” could be enough to knock them out of playoff contention altogether.

Renaud Lavoie put it well. “I wouldn't want to be Kyle Dubas. Normally, a knee injury, when it's relatively okay, means 4 to 6 weeks on the sidelines. If Crosby comes back for a game or two and we're not sure what will happen next, I understand that he has a better chance of winning a gold medal this year than a Stanley Cup.” – Renaud Lavoie

His presence at Friday's game, as well as at the Penguins' games after the Olympic break, is up in the air. https://t.co/fojbpr949C — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 19, 2026

And that's the reality if the worst-case scenario plays out.

Basically, if Crosby is injured for a long period of time, the Penguins will have virtually no choice but to sell. Not out of panic, but out of logic. A team that is already fragile without its best player for perhaps a month? It becomes mission impossible. At some point, you have to look at the standings and be honest.

The deadline is approaching. Buying teams will be calling. And if Pittsburgh starts to slip during their captain's absence, the pressure will mount internally. For the Penguins' management, staying put could be more dangerous than making a move.

Dubas will have to choose between clinging to a slim hope or maximizing the value of certain veterans before the deadline.

Tomorrow, we may just get a sigh of relief.

Or perhaps the turning point of an era in Pittsburgh, which will trigger a fire sale.

In brief

– Evgeni Malkin could play another season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

David expects the Penguins and Evgeni Malkin's camp to discuss a contract extension before NHL games resume next week. Geno wants to play another season in Pittsburgh, but both sides still need to agree on a dollar figure. FULL EPISODE:

Watch: https://t.co/Py8B3iCOzy

Apple:… pic.twitter.com/v69zYP950r — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) February 19, 2026

— What a beautiful gesture!

Several of our players participated in the Shaved Head Challenge today for @Leucan! You can join them at the game on February 25 at Place Bell. For more details or to make a donation: https://t.co/KX78ZCWucS Some of our players participated in the… pic.twitter.com/24MYI4KtZc — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) February 18, 2026

– Steven Dubois ties a record.

5th medal at the Games | Steven Dubois ties a record set by Marc Gagnon and Charles Hamelin https://t.co/6RqQN2qE2O — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) February 19, 2026

— A generous gesture from Joe Veleno.