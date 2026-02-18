If Sidney Crosby is out, the Penguins could sell

Vincent Larue
Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The severity is not yet known. We will have more news tomorrow.

But one thing is certain: when Sidney Crosby leaves a close Olympic game without returning, it's never insignificant.

We're not talking about a four-goal lead in the third period. We're talking about a game that Canada almost lost. And despite the circumstances, he didn't come back. That suggests the problem could be more serious than just discomfort. What if it's serious? That changes everything in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' season is already hanging by a thread. They're in the race, yes… but with no margin for error. An absence of four to six weeks, which is common for a knee that's “relatively fine,” could be enough to knock them out of playoff contention altogether.
Renaud Lavoie put it well. “I wouldn't want to be Kyle Dubas. Normally, a knee injury, when it's relatively okay, means 4 to 6 weeks on the sidelines. If Crosby comes back for a game or two and we're not sure what will happen next, I understand that he has a better chance of winning a gold medal this year than a Stanley Cup.” – Renaud Lavoie

And that's the reality if the worst-case scenario plays out.

Basically, if Crosby is injured for a long period of time, the Penguins will have virtually no choice but to sell. Not out of panic, but out of logic. A team that is already fragile without its best player for perhaps a month? It becomes mission impossible. At some point, you have to look at the standings and be honest.

The deadline is approaching. Buying teams will be calling. And if Pittsburgh starts to slip during their captain's absence, the pressure will mount internally. For the Penguins' management, staying put could be more dangerous than making a move.

Dubas will have to choose between clinging to a slim hope or maximizing the value of certain veterans before the deadline.

Tomorrow, we may just get a sigh of relief.

Or perhaps the turning point of an era in Pittsburgh, which will trigger a fire sale.


