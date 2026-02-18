During the Bergevin era, some advertising was done in secret.

At one time, advertising while playing for the Montreal Canadiens was not exactly encouraged. Under Marc Bergevin, everything was clearly defined. There was a deadline before the playoffs, no distractions, no outside projects that could get out of hand. The club's image came before the player's image. Even advertising became a logistical headache. Today, it's almost the opposite. The current management is much more open to collaborations, media, and content. Players do commercials, podcasts, and social campaigns. We understand that their personalities are part of the product. The contrast is striking when you hear the anecdote told by Guillaume Simard in 25 Stanley.

A shoot with Jesperi Kotkaniemi was scheduled to take place after the club's famous deadline. There was no question of using his official equipment, and no question of doing it at the Bell Centre if the shooting date had passed. The project was therefore moved to another arena, in discreet mode.

The solution for the hockey equipment was improvised the day before.

“The day before or two days before the shoot, we went to Canadian Tire to buy some supplies. There were cardboard pads and cheap little pants. ” – Guillaume Simard

A professional advertisement shot with garage equipment.

That pretty much sums up the Bergevin era. Tight management, constant control of the message, a desire to keep players within a very specific framework. We wanted to protect their focus, protect their image, protect the club… even if it meant making a simple advertisement more complicated than carrying out a transaction. We even went so far as to protect them from former Canadiens players.

It was a culture where access was limited, the media was kept at a distance, and personal initiatives were rarely encouraged.

Today, the organization wants its players to be seen. It wants them to be present. It wants them to connect with fans and sponsors.

Kent Hughes has not only implemented a change in policy with the media and former Canadiens. He has also introduced a whole new culture that showcases the new faces of the Habs.

