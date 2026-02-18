Canada can thank three guys, but especially Nick Suzuki

What a game we had today between Canada and the Czech Republic!

One thing's for sure: Mitch Marner loves playing for the maple leaf logo. As long as the jersey is red and white… and not blue and white. Hehe. Seriously though, let's give credit to the former Leafs player, who once again stepped up to be the hero in overtime. We remember when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime.mitch-marner-gives-canada-overtime-win/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>play the hero in overtime. Remember, he also scored in overtime for Canada during the 4 Nations Challenge.

Marner was born to wear that maple leaf on his chest — Strombone (@strombone1) February 18, 2026

That said, Marner's goal would never have been possible if Nick Suzuki hadn't outplayed Lukas Dostal late in the game to tie the score. The Canadiens captain undoubtedly had a strong game after returning to his center position. He had been playing on the wing since the start of the tournament, and let's be honest, he seemed to be struggling to find his rhythm. But Connor McDavid acknowledged after the game that Suzuki's goal was huge for Canada. Marner may have scored the game-winning goal, but the real unsung hero of the game was Suzuki.

Connor McDavid on his Canadian teammate Nick Suzuki : “That's a huge goal by Zuk.” pic.twitter.com/0aj7dtzBGa — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 18, 2026

Jon Cooper also praised him during his press conference.

The team's coach admitted that Suzuki took charge after Crosby was injured and saw him get better as the game progressed. Cooper decided to put his trust in him at the end of the game… and it worked.

For a guy who – according to many – didn't deserve to be there…

Jon Cooper: “When the country needed a goal, Nick Suzuki answered.” — Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) February 18, 2026

#TeamCanada coach Jon Cooper on #Habs Nick Suzuki's GTG: “I thought Nick got better as the game went on to play a big role when Sid went out… you could tell he was just buzzing and started feeling it… but digging that [puck] out, throwing it up, tipping it, all those things — it was big time.”

— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 18, 2026

In all this, we must also recognize the brilliant work of Jordan Binnington in front of the Leafs' net.

Say what you will about the man himself, but he is building a reputation as a gamer. He thrives in big moments, and we saw that again today as he was excellent in the third period to help his team get the win.

Eric Engels is right: the guy deserves an apology.

Apologize to Jordan Binnington. All of you.

He played huge in this game. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 18, 2026

You could say that Canada had a lucky escape in a way. It's a good thing those guys were there, and it's especially here that we realize how much depth Canada has in its lineup.

Anyone can contribute on the ice, and we saw that today.

In brief

– Finland narrowly defeated Switzerland with a goal by Artturi Lehkonen in overtime.

ARTTURI LEHKONEN, THE MAN FOR THE BIG OCCASIONS!!! Finland eliminates Switzerland in the quarterfinals! #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/Oikam0D3wS — RDS (@RDSca) February 18, 2026

— Note:

Artturi Lehkonen scores ANOTHER huge goal. The guy is so clutch! Canada will face Sweden if they beat the USA. If the USA wins, Canada will face Finland. We can still hope for a Canada vs. USA final!#MilanoCortinaOlympics2026 — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 18, 2026

— Yeah.