Blue Jays: Kazuma Okamoto’s impact is incredible in Dunedin

In recent weeks, the Blue Jays signed Kazuma Okamoto. The Japanese slugger is expected to be Toronto's regular third baseman this season.

Expectations are high for the player who will earn $60 million over four years, or an average of $15 million per year from 2026 to 2029. He will need to help support a team that has lost Bo Bichette.

Of course, he is less well known in North America. However, in Japan, he is one of the most prominent players. As Mitch Bannon (The Athletic) said in one of his articles, he is not Shohei Ohtani, but the excitement surrounding his first camp with his new team is still remarkable.

https://twitter.com/MitchBannon/status/2024102668075974950

Bannon isn't the only reporter talking about it, but when Okamoto moves, a contingent of a dozen journalists (including several from Asia) follow him to his next stop.

Okamoto is really being scrutinized.

In fact, if things go well for the Japanese player in Toronto, it could encourage some NPB players to choose the Blue Jays when the time comes to make the leap to North America.

We're not saying it will be like the Dodgers, who are the favorites when it comes to signing Japanese players, but it could put Toronto on the map.

The first step for Okamoto will be to play in the World Baseball Classic. After that, he'll need to finish spring training to start his first season in the majors strong.

One thing at a time.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.