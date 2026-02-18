Anthony Richardson has just made a big decision for his career.

Anthony Richardson could request a trade from the Colts before NFL free agency: that's the rumor currently rocking the Indianapolis Colts organization.

With free agency approaching, the young quarterback's future seems more uncertain than ever.

A first-round pick in 2023, Anthony Richardson embodied the future of the franchise. However, his development has been slowed by injuries and inconsistent performances. According to reports from Athlon Sports, a trade scenario is now being considered behind the scenes if the situation does not stabilize quickly.

Although no official request has been confirmed, speculation is mounting. The Colts are reportedly evaluating different options at the quarterback position, fueling the idea that a change of course could occur before the official start of free agency.

Anthony Richardson could request a trade from the Colts before NFL free agency if the organization does not offer him clear guarantees about his role. After being projected as the cornerstone of the team's plans, he now finds himself at the center of a strategic debate.

His athletic potential remains undeniable. Mobile, powerful, and blessed with an explosive arm, Richardson has the tools that still appeal to many observers across the league. However, availability and consistency have become central issues. In an NFL where patience is limited, especially for such a high draft pick, the pressure is real.

The quarterback market remains competitive, and a player with untapped potential represents an attractive gamble.

For Indianapolis, the decision will be strategic: continue developing Richardson or turn the page to maximize the value of a trade before his stock fluctuates further.

Anthony Richardson could request a trade from the Colts before NFL free agency, but for now, the matter remains in the realm of speculation. The coming weeks will be decisive for the young quarterback's future and the direction the organization will take.

