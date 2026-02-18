A huge clue about Nick Suzuki’s presence in today’s game

For the past few days, there has been speculation about whether Nick Suzuki will be left out of the quarterfinal game.

But now, just a few hours before the game, we've seen a clue pointing in that direction: Sam Bennett spent nearly half an hour on the ice with Josh Morrisey and Darcy Kuemper.

Everything indicates that these three players will be sitting in the stands for tonight's game.

Both guys still going after almost half an hour, and putting in enough work to suggest they won't be in for the QF. Both look fine, shooting and skating looks normal. https://t.co/Lrv9WOxkaw — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 18, 2026

Since Canada has to leave only one forward on the bench, it seems likely that Suzuki will be among the 13 forwards who will take to the ice today.

Remember that Canada will face the Czech Republic at 10:40 a.m. Quebec time.

The case of Nick Suzuki has been the subject of much discussion in recent days. Many people thought that the Canadiens' captain would sit out the first game of the medal round.

But it seems that won't be the case. At least not for now.

Yesterday, Jon Cooper said that Sam Bennett, who didn't practice with the rest of the team in order to undergo treatment, would likely be able to play in the game against the Czechs. The change of plans may have saved the Canadiens captain.

If yesterday's practice lines hold up (and Nathan MacKinnon takes Suzuki's place at center), will the Canadiens player be the 13th forward for his country today?

Lines at practice Celebrini – McDavid – Wilson

Marner – Crosby – Stone

Hagel – Suzuki – Reinhart

Marchand – Horvat – Jarvis Toews – Makar

Morrissey – Parayko

Harley – Doughty

Sanheim – Theodore Binnington

Thompson

Kuemper Absent: MacKinnon, Bennett@TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2026

Is it also possible that the trios will be reshuffled so that Suzuki is not the 13th forward? It's possible. We'll see what is decided in due course.

But regardless of his role, Suzuki will have to take advantage of every opportunity on the ice to prove himself.

In a nutshell

– And rightly so.

Slafkovsky's performances at the Olympics impress his Canadiens teammates https://t.co/2F5MvPdBUz — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 18, 2026

— Michael Hage, star of the week.

Congrats to Habs prospect Michael Hage on being named the Big Ten First Star of the Week He now has 12 goals & 30 assists for 42 points in 30 games He's 3rd in points in the NCAA this season. pic.twitter.com/TLkEOLBjjP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 18, 2026

— He's still getting people talking.

A possible trip by the president to Italy is not generating much enthusiasm. https://t.co/mMvrFk6Io2

— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 18, 2026