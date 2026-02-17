World Classic: Trea Turner never received an invitation

We are just over two weeks away from the start of the World Baseball Classic, and we already know the lineups that will compete for the title. In fact, when the U.S. roster was announced, many were surprised to see that Trea Turner's name was not on it. Starting with the man himself.

It's something I wanted to do, but the phone never rang. It's so much fun. I would have gladly done it again. I said it last time, if they ask me, I'll say yes.

It's surprising to see Turner absent from the U.S. team, as he became a star of the 2023 Classic by tying the tournament record with five home runs, helping his team reach the final against Japan.

However, it should be noted that Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson are also on the U.S. team, and they are no slouches either.

Manager Mark DeRosa and general manager Michael Hill had a wealth of talented options to choose from. Turner himself even described this year's team as “stacked.”

To add insult to injury, three of his teammates with the Philadelphia Phillies—first baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, and relief pitcher Brad Keller—will be playing for Team USA this year.

Instead of playing in the World Baseball Classic next month, Turner will focus on preparing for the 2026 MLB season, which will be his fourth with the Phillies. Last season, the 32-year-old posted a .304 batting average in 141 games.

