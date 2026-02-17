Walker Buehler settles for a minor league deal (in San Diego)

A few years ago, Walker Buehler was seen as the next great pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2021, he finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award race.

But things haven't been going so well for him in recent years. Injuries have slowed the ace down.

Last year, he signed with the Red Sox, but things didn't go well. He was eventually released during the season before signing a deal with the Phillies to finish the 2025 season. He didn't do too badly there in a small sample size.

This winter, there weren't many rumors about his services. That's normal.

But now, a few days after the pitchers reported to their respective Major League Baseball camps, we learn that Buehler has reached an agreement with the San Diego Padres.

However, it is a minor league deal.

Padres, Walker Buehler Agree To Minor League Deal https://t.co/JJWWJmWJAA pic.twitter.com/6VMgrQ6byE — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) February 17, 2026

Recently, the Padres have signed several minor league contracts with well-known names. Nick Castellanos, German Marquez, and Miguel Andujar are among the guys who have signed with San Diego recently.

But of the bunch, only Buehler has signed a minor league deal. And everything indicates that he will start the season at the bottom, especially considering the fact that he missed the first few days of camp.

The chances of seeing him in AAA, where he can regain his mojo, are good. And from there, the Padres (or another team) could decide to give him another chance at the top.

A story to follow, then.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.