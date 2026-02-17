Veteran receiver announces retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons in the league.

The 33-year-old Woods signed a one-day contract with the Los Angeles Rams to end his career with the organization with which he won Super Bowl LVI. This is a powerful symbolic gesture for a player who has shaped the team's offensive identity for several seasons.

In total, Robert Woods ended his professional career with 683 receptions, 8,233 yards, and 38 touchdowns in 171 games played, including 145 as a starter. These numbers are a testament to his remarkable longevity and reliability in an often demanding role.

Drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Buffalo Bills, Woods first spent four seasons in Buffalo after his college career at the University of Southern California. He then joined the Rams, where he enjoyed his best years, becoming a key part of the offense thanks to his versatility and work ethic.

After his time in Los Angeles, he also played for the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans, bringing leadership and experience to each of these teams.

Beyond the statistics, Robert Woods leaves behind the image of a disciplined player, capable of blocking, running precise routes, and mentoring younger players. His decision to retire with the Rams illustrates the mutual attachment between the player and the organization.

His retirement turns the page on a solid career built on consistency and hard work.

