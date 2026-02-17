Tyreek Hill breaks his silence and has a lot to say about the Dolphins

It's now official: Tyreek Hill is no longer with the Miami Dolphins. The organization confirmed its decision on Monday, ending a four-season stint marked by spectacular performances, but also by a more turbulent end to his time with the team. The former star receiver joined the Florida team in 2022 after a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.p>

Shortly after the announcement, Hill reacted with a touch of irony on social media by briefly changing his Instagram bio to read “Unemployed.” The post quickly went viral, fueling discussions among fans and analysts.

Several observers believe the decision could prove risky for Miami, considering Hill's major impact on the offense led by Tua Tagovailoa. Since his arrival, he had helped transform the offensive unit into one of the most explosive in the league.

Hill's departure is part of a broader restructuring effort. According to several reports, the Dolphins are entering a new era following the appointment of Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager and Jeff Hafley as head coach. Other veterans, including linebacker Bradley Chubb, have also reportedly been let go.

There were already signs that change was coming. In September 2025, Hill suffered a serious knee injury that ended his season. His reaction, particularly relaxed as he left the field, sparked comments and speculation about his future in Miami.

His name had also resurfaced in the news following allegations of domestic violence by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro. Hill subsequently contested some of the allegations in court, with legal proceedings still ongoing.

Are the Dolphins banking on a younger roster and increased salary flexibility? Or are they taking the risk of losing one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers?

One thing is certain: Tyreek Hill's future will be closely watched throughout the league. His talent remains undeniable, and several teams could show interest in the coming weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.