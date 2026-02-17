Trade rumors: Patrik Laine’s wife has learned from her mistakes

What's going on with Patrik Laine? That's the million-dollar question in town right now.

We know that in recent weeks, Laine (who is on the trade market) has been skating in Brossard. That said, today, he did not practice with the rest of the club (which resumed activities) due to a lower-body injury.

We're talking about an injury that is being evaluated daily… but more importantly, one that has people talking.

However, it is interesting to note that in recent days, the Finnish player's wife, Jordan Leigh Laine, responded to a comment about their vacation, when someone told her they hoped the couple would stay in Montreal:

We're just here visiting . – Jordan Leigh Laine

Our colleagues at Fanadiens also reported the news.

We know that in the past, she has spoken out about trade rumors surrounding her husband. She has clearly learned from her mistakes by not shouting from the rooftops that a trade is imminent.

It should be noted that Laine's wife, who was traveling in California, is now back in Montreal. In new posts today, we can see that she is currently in Quebec.

No, the couple has not (yet?) left.

We know that for several weeks now, the idea of trading Laine has been gaining traction. There's not really any room for him in the city anymore, and freeing up his $8.7 million cap hit would give Kent Hughes some flexibility ahead of the trade deadline.

And in fact, that possibility remains very real. But we seem to understand from the Finnish player's wife that nothing is imminent.

So we'll see what happens over the next few days as the club holds more training sessions. We'll see if Laine ends up returning to the team… because in reality, he clearly hasn't left Quebec yet.

