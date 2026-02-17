Tony Clark: An inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law led to his resignation.

Félix Forget
Tony Clark: An inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law led to his resignation.
Credit: Sportsnet

This morning, we learned that Tony Clark had resigned. The former president of the Players Association stepped down less than a year before the current collective bargaining agreement expires.

And, of course, it got people talking.

At the time, we wondered what motivated this decision. A federal investigation into the organization's finances was underway, so we could make the connection with the announcement… but now we've learned that there's more to the story than that.

In fact, according to ESPN, an internal investigation revealed that Clark was having an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who had been employed by the Players Association since 2023.

Clark resigned following these revelations.

The exact nature of the relationship is unclear, but according to reports, it was uncovered during an internal investigation that was originally intended to understand how the organization's finances were being managed.

The relationship itself was not the focus of the investigation: it was simply discovered in the course of the investigation.

We also know that the federal investigation into the Players Association (which is still ongoing) is also looking into, among other things, whether nepotism is a problem within the organization. And one might think that this relationship will not help to disprove that theory.

It should be noted that Clark had been head of the Players Association since 2013 and was a staunch opponent of the idea of a salary cap in MLB. And with negotiations focused on a salary cap just a few months away, he won't be at the table.

PMLB
  • Jarren Duran talks about trade rumors.
  • Ron Washington says he lost his job because of his health.
  • The Mets are better than the Yankees, according to Luke Weaver.
  • Time flies.
  • Joey Loperfido in his “new” colors.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!