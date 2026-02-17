Tony Clark: An inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law led to his resignation.

This morning, we learned that Tony Clark had resigned. The former president of the Players Association stepped down less than a year before the current collective bargaining agreement expires.

And, of course, it got people talking.

At the time, we wondered what motivated this decision. A federal investigation into the organization's finances was underway, so we could make the connection with the announcement… but now we've learned that there's more to the story than that.

In fact, according to ESPN, an internal investigation revealed that Clark was having an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who had been employed by the Players Association since 2023.

Clark resigned following these revelations.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark resigned after an internal investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who had been hired by the union in 2023, sources tell me and @DVNJr. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 17, 2026

The exact nature of the relationship is unclear, but according to reports, it was uncovered during an internal investigation that was originally intended to understand how the organization's finances were being managed.

The relationship itself was not the focus of the investigation: it was simply discovered in the course of the investigation.

We also know that the federal investigation into the Players Association (which is still ongoing) is also looking into, among other things, whether nepotism is a problem within the organization. And one might think that this relationship will not help to disprove that theory.

It should be noted that Clark had been head of the Players Association since 2013 and was a staunch opponent of the idea of a salary cap in MLB. And with negotiations focused on a salary cap just a few months away, he won't be at the table.

PMLB

Jarren Duran talks about trade rumors.

Jarren Duran's name was mentioned in several trade rumors this past offseason. The Red Sox outfielder commented on those rumors Monday. https://t.co/JO63csZE1I — masslivesports (@masslivesports) February 17, 2026

Ron Washington says he lost his job because of his health.

Ron Washington on losing his job in Anaheim, per @Ken_Rosenthal: “I didn't lose that job because of the record we had, I lost that job because of my condition.” pic.twitter.com/KJTpV1kFt4 — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) February 17, 2026

The Mets are better than the Yankees, according to Luke Weaver.

“The Mets are better than the Yankees, you made the right choice!” Luke Weaver: “I'm going to strongly agree with you right now.” (via @SNY_Mets)pic.twitter.com/Bx1sWR2WPb — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 17, 2026

Time flies.

2006 Justin Verlander, meet 2026 Justin Verlander pic.twitter.com/iD7nF68QEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 17, 2026

Joey Loperfido in his “new” colors.

The Italian Stallions pic.twitter.com/zIzImKhoTY — Houston Astros (@astros) February 17, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.