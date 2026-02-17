“The prosecutor has decided to bring charges”: Pierre Crinon will stand trial in May

Right now, everyone knows the name Pierre Crinon.

At least… if you've been following the Olympic Games at all, you know that we're talking about the guy who fought with Tom Wilson on Sunday and was suspended by his own federation after leaving the ice rink and taunting the fans in the stands.

But Crinon received more bad news today.

The player will stand trial in May for an incident that occurred on the ice last November.

Crinon hit a goalie after removing his helmet… causing quite serious injuries. Matthew O'Connor, the goalie in question, suffered facial trauma.

Crinon's hearing will be held on May 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Just when we thought we'd seen it all! “The prosecutor has decided to press charges” https://t.co/MSv2r3Yy3T — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 17, 2026

The sequence in question can be seen in a video that was posted on X.

I'll let you judge for yourself:

That's a bit harsh. And I say that for two reasons.

1. Crimon is accused of committing an act of intentional violence using “a weapon.” Except that the weapon in question… is his glove.

2. All this comes after seeing the guy make a fool of himself in recent days at the Olympics. The case was reopened after the events that occurred in Canada's game against France last Sunday.

Given the recurrence of violent acts during the Olympics against a Canadian player on Sunday, the prosecutor notes that Mr. Crinon failed to seize the opportunity presented by this classification to cease all violent behavior. – Prosecutor Etienne Manteaux

The offense with which Pierre Crinon is charged by the Grenoble prosecutor? “Intentional violence with a weapon.” The weapon in question? A hockey glove. We are living in a simulation. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 17, 2026

Obviously, we'll have to keep an eye on this situation. But with everything that happened last weekend, it makes you wonder if his club in France (Grenoble) will want to keep him on the team. If not, Crinon will have to find a new team… and with his reputation, he may have a hard time doing so. I have a feeling that his life has just changed…

