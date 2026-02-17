Sidney Crosby in Montreal: “That possibility is now out of the question.”

When we think about players who could immediately help the Montreal Canadiens, Sidney Crosby's name often comes up in the discussion.

That's normal: we're talking about a guy who is still producing at a really high level despite his age.

And we can all agree that bringing the Kid to town would be a big deal. Everyone (or almost everyone) would love to see that scenario play out, and it would blow up the market if it were to happen.

But according to Chris Johnston, that idea should be forgotten.

The journalist discussed this in a recent article: Sidney Crosby is not up for trade… and the best option for the Canadiens—who were hoping to see #87 become available—right now is possibly Nazem Kadri in Calgary.

Keep in mind that the Penguins are doing well this season, as the team is in second place in its division behind the Hurricanes.

Chris Johnston: There was a time when Montreal might have held out hope Sidney Crosby would become available…that ship has now sailed; surveying the list of other veteran centers available, they might not get a shot to add anyone better than Nazem Kadri – The Athletic (2/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 17, 2026

Basically, the chances of Sidney Crosby coming to Montreal were slim.

There wasn't much hope on that front… and it wasn't really a realistic scenario. But Chris Johnston's comments are pretty clear and give us a better idea of the situation.

Now, the Canadiens still have a choice to make.

They could pay a high price to get Nazem Kadri out of Calgary, but that plan is probably not Kent Hughes' priority. The Flames are sure to ask for a lot for their center because…

1. There aren't a ton of centers available in the National Hockey League…

2. The Flames don't have a ton of assets for the future. By trading Kadri, they can give themselves a better chance of getting something big…

Sure, Kadri could prove to be a good alternative. We know his qualities and we know he can help a club on the ice. But it's something to think about. He's already 35 years old and his contract ($7 million per season) doesn't expire until the summer of 2029. The salary cap will rise in the coming years, but…

In a nutshell

