Rafael Devers responds to Red Sox critics

Tom Werner, president of the Boston Red Sox, has not been holding back with Rafael Devers recently. Without being asked to do so, Werner chose to criticize the former Red Sox player in recent days. He said he didn't want to speak ill of a player… before doing so. Basically, the president repeated that his refusal to pick up his glove and play first base after Triston Casas was injured discouraged many people in Boston. I agree, even though he was asked to be the designated hitter in spring training.

But even if Werner was right, was that a reason to say “Devers should have just picked up his glove” nearly a year later?

Tom Werner spoke on the subject of Rafael Devers and didn't hold back: “I don't like to speak ill of any player. I'd like to say that he's a wonderful person… But, of course, when we had an injury at first base [to Triston Casas] his unwillingness to play that position was… pic.twitter.com/FBNTJvVZ5W — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 15, 2026

Obviously, you can imagine that this reached the ears of the man himself, who is currently attending his first camp in Arizona. Devers was asked what he thought about all this.

Devers did the right thing by saying that it's in the past, that he has nothing to add, and that he wants to focus on his season in San Francisco.

Rafael Devers was asked about Tom Werner's comments and he didn't have much to say. It's over. I don't have any opinions on what he said. So, let's concentrate here and just leave the past in the past.” – via @justdelossantos pic.twitter.com/CXvBqMoLuA

— Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 17, 2026

When Rafael Devers is the voice of reason, it says a lot about how the Red Sox are losing by speaking ill of their former players publicly.

I say “they” because Alex Bregman has also been through the wringer recently.

Spring training is a sign of renewal. The Red Sox (even if they're right about Devers, in my opinion) should focus on the 2026 edition of the club by not giving people a reason to talk badly about them. It seems to me that's the basic idea. Right?

