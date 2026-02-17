Proposed trade involving Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud

Rumors surrounding C.J. Stroud continue to fuel discussions within the NFL.

Although the Houston Texans have given no public indication of a desire to move on, speculation is mounting, particularly due to his eligibility for a contract extension and a disappointing playoff run.

One bold hypothesis circulating is a trade involving Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and former first overall pick in 2020.

The proposal is inspired by the trade between the Rams and the Lions in 2021, when Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff were involved in a major trade. The Los Angeles Rams then went on to win the Super Bowl LVI, validating their gamble.

In this new projection, Houston would get Joe Burrow, while Cincinnati would receive C.J. Stroud and several draft picks, including two first-round selections.

From a sporting perspective, the idea of pairing Burrow with a dominant defense is intriguing. However, the contractual reality complicates the equation. The Bengals quarterback is tied to a five-year, $275 million contract, with a major salary impact starting in 2026.

Beyond the financial aspect, Burrow's injury history raises questions. He has missed several games in three of his six seasons in the league. In an organization that already needs to solidify its offensive line, betting on a player who has suffered various injuries is a significant gamble.

Conversely, Stroud is younger and still represents a long-term project. Despite some recent difficulties, he still enjoys clear internal support, particularly from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Changing quarterbacks is one of the most significant decisions an NFL franchise can make. While the idea of a trade involving Joe Burrow may seem appealing on paper, the Texans will need to carefully evaluate the financial, medical, and strategic implications before considering such a move.

For now, there are no signs that a move is imminent. But in a league where bold decisions sometimes redefine a team's destiny, the debate has only just begun.