Player announces return to Panthers for 18th season

J.J. Jansen is about to start his 18th season with the Carolina Panthers . The veteran long snapper signed a one-year contract on Tuesday with the goal of extending his franchise record of 277 games played.

Jansen, who turned 40 in January, Jansen currently ranks 27th in the NFL in terms of games played. If he plays all 17 games in the 2026 season, he could enter the top 20 in league history, a rare feat for a player in his position and at his age.

Only two active players have played more games: Marcedes Lewis, tight end for the Denver Broncos, with 290 games, and Calais Campbell, defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, with 278 games.

Since being acquired by the Panthers in 2009 in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, Jansen has never missed a game due to injury. However, he spent the entire 2008 season with the Packers on the injured reserve list, never playing. This remarkable consistency has made him a pillar of the team for nearly two decades.

Since 2021, Jansen has signed a one-year contract each offseason to remain with the Panthers, demonstrating the franchise's confidence in his reliability and experience. His longevity and consistency are all the more impressive in a league known for its physicality and frequent injuries.

A career marked by consistency and endurance

As he prepares to reach a historic milestone in his career, Jansen perfectly exemplifies the discipline and resilience required to endure in the NFL. Panthers fans can expect to see him on the field again, ensuring stability and performance in every game. The 2026 season could not only strengthen his franchise record, but also cement his name among the select group of the most enduring players in NFL history.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.