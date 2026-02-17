Patrik Laine skated yesterday and during the break: How come he’s injured today?

The Canadiens practiced this afternoon for the first time since the start of the Olympic break. And one player was conspicuously absent: Patrik Laine. It's fair to wonder what's going on with all this. The player in question skated before the break. I saw him on the ice in Brossard yesterday morning, and he looked like he was in good shape.

For those who were wondering: no, Hutson is not dead. A straight sprint onto the ice. Classic! The others on the ice: Demidov (and his stick with a puck attached), Danault, and Laine. Dach and Evans just got on too. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/e3vZS0IdHc — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 16, 2026

That said, the Canadiens announced today that the Finnish player has a lower-body injury. The club also mentioned in its tweet that the player would be evaluated daily for his injury. But…

But how is it that he is injured today, when we saw him training in recent weeks?

Why is the Canadiens announcing an injury today, when he clearly didn't look like an injured guy on the ice just over 24 hours ago? Something doesn't add up here.

Unless he got hurt yesterday… but at the same time, it's not like the guys were really going at it on the ice. The players who were there played 3-on-3 with little intensity: they were there to have fun.

That's also a bit hard to understand.

Evans, Laine, and both goalies decided to leave the rink. The guys had fun playing 3-on-3 for about 30 minutes. No other drills. But seeing so many players on the ice this morning feels good. The return is approaching! pic.twitter.com/kXye6oAp1s — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 16, 2026

Something's not right. And damn, I'd love to know what it is.

Actually… I think we'd all love to know the whole truth behind this story.

My impression? The Canadiens are going to try to trade him and do everything they can to send him somewhere else. The guy may have an incredible shot on goal and he may be dangerous on the power play… but at some point, it seems like there's always something going on with him.

And the Habs, who are doing well and in the thick of the playoff race, don't need that right now. Really, they don't.

