Patrik Laine did not participate in the Canadiens’ practice today.

Guess who's back!

The Canadiens were back at practice today in Brossard. All the guys were on the ice, except for those currently in Milan for the Olympics (Nick Suzuki, Alexandre Texier, Oliver Kapanen, and Juraj Slafkovsky).

Ah, actually… all the guys were on the ice except Patrik Laine. The Canadiens announced that he has a lower-body injury and is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Forward Patrik Laine will not participate in today's practice (lower body, is being evaluated on a daily basis). — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 17, 2026

What does this mean for the future?

We don't know. Laine did practice yesterday and in recent weeks, after all, and he looked pretty fit on the ice.

Could this be a hidden injury? I sincerely wonder… And I wonder if we'll ever see him play another game in a Montreal Canadiens uniform.

It should also be noted that forward Alex Newhook was on the ice with the rest of the team, as reported by colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois. However, he was wearing a jersey that prohibited contact, which is normal.

Remember that he is still in rehabilitation and seems to be far from returning to play.

But seeing him on the ice today is still good news. He looked good on the rink and participated in all the team's drills.

That's a good sign.

Alex Newhook is on the ice with the others, but he's wearing a non-contact jersey @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/8cn6DzYFOC — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) February 17, 2026

Another colleague, Patrick Guillet, noticed that Zachary Bolduc looked particularly sharp in today's practice.

He scored goals and seemed really comfortable on the ice. If he has a good end to the season—as was the case in St. Louis in 24-25—it will certainly help the CH in its race for the playoffs…”

It's good to see that training is back.

The Olympics are fun… but still. I miss the Canadiens' regular activities, and I'm sure I'm not the only one on my island who feels that way.

At least the return to play is approaching. Remember that the Habs will play next Thursday against the Islanders at the Bell Centre.

Overtime

It's also worth noting that there was a lot of intensity at practice today.

And that's good news, too. The guys need to get back into shape before next week…