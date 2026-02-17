Nick Suzuki is practicing at the center this morning.

Nick Suzuki's situation has been the subject of much discussion lately.

We know that due to his mediocre performance, there is a chance he will be benched tomorrow for Canada's quarterfinal game.

Renaud Lavoie thinks hehe will play, but not everyone shares that opinion.

That's one of the reasons we were watching the Canadiens' practice today. Was Nick Suzuki going to have an important role or not?

At a quick glance, we can see that the Canadiens' captain was playing center on the third line.

Lines at practice Celebrini – McDavid – Wilson

Marner – Crosby – Stone

Hagel – Suzuki – Reinhart

Marchand – Horvat – Jarvis

Toews – Makar

Morrissey – Parayko

Harley – Doughty

Sanheim – Theodore

Binnington

Thompson

Kuemper

Absent: MacKinnon, Bennett@TSN_Sports

— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2026

Obviously, at first glance, you might think this is good news. But in reality, you have to wonder if he wasn't just warming someone else's seat.

Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett did not practice, taking advantage of a day of treatment. That said, both are expected to play tomorrow.

Maintenance day for MacKinnon and Bennett. Both expected to play tomorrow. https://t.co/ibbo0FHILS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 17, 2026

Since Bennett was a candidate to be scratched and MacKinnon will definitely need a spot at center, it's possible that today's line combinations indicate that Suzuki will be surplus to requirements tomorrow.

That's a possible scenario.

That said, you have to take lineups the day before a game with a grain of salt. History has taught us that sometimes these trios are smokescreens and that Jon Cooper changes his plan on game day.

We'll see what's decided when the time comes. But right now, we don't know what the plan is with Suzuki.

Word from coach Jon Cooper post practice on Canada's players: MacKinnon and Bennett — “maintenance days, they're all good. No panic.” Morrissey: “Looked good [in practice] but not sure [on status].” Marchand is “available” to play. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 17, 2026

In a nutshell

Pierre-Édouard Bellemare will not be participating in the upcoming Olympic Games, which will be held in France.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare says, “This is it.” Asked if he could play in 2030 — when France hosts — Bellemare said physically, he feels he could, but he owes it to his family to stop. No more moving around, deciding which toys his young children can keep; allowing his wife to… pic.twitter.com/pHJkghqdtw — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 17, 2026

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 17, 2026 https://t.co/mpPTHw73Dy

