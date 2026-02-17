Nick Suzuki is practicing at the center this morning.

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Nick Suzuki's situation has been the subject of much discussion lately.

We know that due to his mediocre performance, there is a chance he will be benched tomorrow for Canada's quarterfinal game.

Renaud Lavoie thinks hehe will play, but not everyone shares that opinion.

That's one of the reasons we were watching the Canadiens' practice today. Was Nick Suzuki going to have an important role or not?

At a quick glance, we can see that the Canadiens' captain was playing center on the third line.
Lines at 🇨🇦 practice Celebrini – McDavid – Wilson
Marner – Crosby – Stone
Hagel – Suzuki – Reinhart
Marchand – Horvat – Jarvis

Toews – Makar
Morrissey – Parayko
Harley – Doughty
Sanheim – Theodore

Binnington
Thompson
Kuemper

Absent: MacKinnon, Bennett@TSN_Sports

— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2026

Obviously, at first glance, you might think this is good news. But in reality, you have to wonder if he wasn't just warming someone else's seat.
Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett did not practice, taking advantage of a day of treatment. That said, both are expected to play tomorrow.

Since Bennett was a candidate to be scratched and MacKinnon will definitely need a spot at center, it's possible that today's line combinations indicate that Suzuki will be surplus to requirements tomorrow.

That's a possible scenario.

That said, you have to take lineups the day before a game with a grain of salt. History has taught us that sometimes these trios are smokescreens and that Jon Cooper changes his plan on game day.

We'll see what's decided when the time comes. But right now, we don't know what the plan is with Suzuki.


In a nutshell

Pierre-Édouard Bellemare will not be participating in the upcoming Olympic Games, which will be held in France.

