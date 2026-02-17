MLB in brief: Kris Bryant is not retiring | Pablo Lopez suffers serious injury

Kris Bryant is not retiring

The Rockies player is still trying to shake off the pain in his back.

#Rockies Kris Bryant says the pain in his back won't let him get to baseball activities, but he continues to consult with doctors and trainers to see what can get him back to playing. He is not retiring, but sticking with rehab … — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) February 17, 2026

Serious injury for Pablo Lopez

Tommy John surgery is on the table.

Twins GM Jeremy Zoll told reporters that Pablo López is going for a second opinion on his UCL tear, and that season-ending surgery is an option. pic.twitter.com/tUzX5vFYfG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 17, 2026

The Blue Jays want to run better

It's not necessarily to steal bases, but to be more dangerous on the basepaths in general.

Something the @bluejays are working on right now? Base running John Schneider says it's not about stealing, it's about being efficient and advancing@CP24 pic.twitter.com/zSN1GbzVYP — Melissa Duggan (@meldug) February 16, 2026

Dominic Smith in Atlanta

He signed a minor league contract.

First baseman Dominic Smith finds job with Atlanta, signing one-year minor-league contract — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 17, 2026

Keep an eye on the Reds' pitchers

They have talent on the mound.

Will the @Reds make another run to the Postseason in 2026? https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/Hiaj12xFi4 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 17, 2026

Blake Snell gets teased

He's the weakest guy in camp, says Miguel Rojas.

Dodgers World Series hero clowns Blake Snell: ‘Weakest guy in camp' https://t.co/3gzMYp2hbt pic.twitter.com/J5Dif6c9cR — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 17, 2026

