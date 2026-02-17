MLB in brief: Kris Bryant is not retiring | Pablo Lopez suffers serious injury

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kris Bryant is not retiring

The Rockies player is still trying to shake off the pain in his back.

Serious injury for Pablo Lopez

Tommy John surgery is on the table.

The Blue Jays want to run better

It's not necessarily to steal bases, but to be more dangerous on the basepaths in general.

Dominic Smith in Atlanta

He signed a minor league contract.

Keep an eye on the Reds' pitchers

They have talent on the mound.

Blake Snell gets teased

He's the weakest guy in camp, says Miguel Rojas.

