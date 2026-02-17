Mason Marchment: The Canadiens were interested

Before the holiday break, the Canadiens acquired Phillip Danault. The club took advantage of the sense of urgency created by the trade freeze to bring him in from Los Angeles.

That said, it's also worth noting that there was another trade in the NHL that night. The Blue Jackets, then last in the East, acquired forward Mason Marchment, a big guy who plays physical and can contribute offensively. And it paid off: in 14 games in Columbus, Marchment has nine goals and 13 points… and the club keeps winning. What's interesting is that, according to Arpon Basu, the Blue Jackets weren't the only team interested in Marchment: the Canadiens were also interested.

That's what he told the Basu & Godin Notebook.

That said, it's interesting to know this as the real trade deadline fast approaches. The Habs, who are second in the Atlantic Division, are likely to be on the buying side for the first time in years (the last time was when they acquired Eric Staal, Jon Merrill, and Erik Gustafsson in 2021), and the fact that the club was interested in Marchment gives an idea of the type of player they are looking for.

A big player who can bring offense and physical play: it's true that it wouldn't hurt the Canadiens' group of forwards.

We know that Blake Coleman, who fits that mold, has been linked to the Habs in recent weeks. And to a lesser extent, Nazem Kadri would also bring some grit (but in his case, mainly on offense).

It's likely that other players will become available between now and March 6, and the Habs could find the right fit if they really want a player of this type. The next few weeks will be very interesting.

James Mirtle: The Leafs are hoping for a first in return here, but Bobby McMann may top out at two seconds the way Kiefer Sherwood did last month – The Athletic (2/11) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 17, 2026

Good news in Anaheim. Anaheim Ducks are back on the ice, 2 p.m. sharp, as NHL teams return to practice today. Leo Carlsson in his first full team practice since his Jan. 17 thigh procedure. Frank Vatrano in practice for first time since shoulder surgery in late December.@SportingTrib | #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/f1i2eQHbJL

— Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) February 17, 2026

