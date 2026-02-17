“Juraj Slafkovsky is better than the CH thought.”

The 2025-26 season is definitely Juraj Slafkovsky's breakthrough season.

This season, with the Montreal Canadiens, the Slovakian has really taken a big step forward in his game (he has a pace of 64 points, including 30 goals, in 82 games).

What's more, CH (and Slovakian) fans have the chance to see him dominate in the current Olympic Games, and he is a joy to watch play.

Earlier today, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reported thatElliotte Friedman had stated that Slafkovsky is the best non-Canadian player in the Olympics.

Let's just say that the Habs must be pretty proud to see him perform so well.

Now Eric Engels has said on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro that the Slovakian is better than the CH thought.

Juraj Slafkovsky may be even better than the Habs thought @EricEngels: “The mindset that Slafkovsky has is turning him into not only the player the Canadiens hoped he'd be… but perhaps something even better than that.” #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/E9L61w1fUM — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) February 17, 2026

That's quite a statement, though.

First of all, Slaf was the first overall pick in the draft, which makes the statement quite impressive. Still, it took a few years before he performed up to expectations.

After all, that's perfectly normal, since he was only 18 when he arrived in the NHL, and we know that a player of his stature can take longer to find his stride.

But this season, most of Slafkovsky's detractors have fallen silent after seeing his performances, both in the NHL and at the Olympics.

Even his teammates in Montreal are impressed with his performances this season, but they are not surprised to see him perform so well at the Olympics. The NHL website reported this earlier today.

It's safe to say that in Montreal, practically everyone is happy to finally see Slaf blossom.

