JO: The Czech Republic doesn’t have 36 ways to beat Canada.

The chances of the Czech Republic beating Canada in the quarterfinals are very slim, but they are not zero.

The Czechs still have a good team, even if it is (very) far from the power of the Canadians.

First and foremost, the Czech Republic will have to prevent Canada from deploying its massive attack, because everyone knows how formidable it is.

The Czechs will have to be very disciplined and may try to mentally destabilize the Canadians.

We know that the Canadian team is extremely talented, but it is also more united than ever. The Canadians are banking on their cohesion, and that is what will make the difference in this tournament.

On 98.5 FM Sports, Dany Dubé suggested that the Czech Republic will have to “force Canada to make mistakes in puck management.”

However, it has to go further than that.

The Czechs will have to play the game of their lives to have any chance of winning, and that will mainly depend on the goalkeeper (who is likely to be Lukas Dostal).

So far, Dostal has not performed up to expectations, but he will have the chance to prove that he can do the job when it really matters.

Furthermore, the Czech Republic cannot play the same game as Canada. If they start trading goals with the Canadians, it will be the end for them.

David Pastrnak, Martin Necas, and Tomas Hertl will have to play as if their lives depended on it. The offensive contribution of these three players is more than important, and the Czech Republic may consider putting at least two of them on the same line for the matchup.

Finally, Radim Rulik's team will have to be very opportunistic. They will have to take advantage of every little mistake the Canadians make to get on the scoreboard and have any chance of winning this game.

In short, we know they don't have much chance of winning, and that's normal. Canada is the heavy favorite to win the tournament, and this is one of the best editions we've seen at the Olympics. The Czech Republic will have to take advantage of every opportunity, force Canada to make mistakes, and play a perfect, flawless game. One mistake and Canada will capitalize on it.

I can't wait to watch this game (which will take place on Wednesday morning at 10:40 a.m. sharp), and I'm not the only one.

