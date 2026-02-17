Is this the end for Mike Evans with the Buccaneers?

Rumors surrounding the future of Mike Evans are already fueling the offseason.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Mike Evans are already fueling the offseason for the Buccaneers

In an interview with Heavy Sports before the Super Bowl, quarterback Baker Mayfield made it clear that he hopes to see his star receiver back in 2026.

“That's my hope,” Mayfield said, highlighting Evans' leadership and competitiveness. According to him, the veteran probably doesn't want to end his career on a disappointing season. A free agent in 2026, Evans could return to Tampa, test the market, or even consider retirement. A difficult end to the season for Tampa Bay

After a blazing 5-1 start—including wins against the Seattle Seahawks, the Houston Texans, and the Cleveland Browns—Tampa Bay's season ended on a sour note.>Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers — the Buccaneers lost their momentum. The team ultimately missed the National Football League playoffs, finishing on the wrong side of a three-way tie in the NFC South.

Mayfield attributes the decline to injuries and a lack of execution in key moments. “The little details that we had down early in the season got away from us late in the season,” he admitted. For him, regardless of absences, execution remains the key in the NFL.

The number one pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield experienced ups and downs before relaunching his career in Florida. Now settled in Tampa, he says he enjoys his unofficial status as “Floridaman”… even though he hasn't faced an alligator yet! Alongside football, Mayfield has teamed up with Sonic Drive-In to promote the new “Sonic Smasher,” confirming his love of good burgers—a nod to his Texas roots.

