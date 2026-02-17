Benjamin St-Juste makes a beautiful gesture toward several young Quebecers

A new initiative aims to provide concrete support for Quebec's next generation of athletes.

In collaboration with Nike and the Fondation L'Originale, 20 soccer equipment scholarships worth $350 each will be awarded to young athletes in the coming weeks. The goal is clear: to give back and invest in young Quebec athletes who demonstrate talent, discipline, and leadership. This initiative is aimed particularly at young people who need financial support to continue their football journey, but also at those who stand out for their academic commitment or positive influence within their team.

Beyond athletic performance, the selection criteria emphasize essential human qualities: perseverance, team spirit, academic success, and leadership. The idea is not only to reward statistics on the field, but also to recognize the young athlete's entire journey.

In a context where the cost of equipment can be a significant barrier for many families, these $350 scholarships can make a real difference. Helmets, shoulder pads, cleats, and other specialized accessories represent a considerable investment. This financial assistance helps ease the burden and encourages young people to continue playing sports in a healthy and structured environment. The partnership with Nike also reinforces the initiative's reach by associating the brand with an approach focused on accessibility and youth development.

Applications are currently open and must be submitted via the official registration form. Interested young people—or their parents—can fill out the online form to explain their situation and highlight their involvement in sports and school.

Registration link:

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLScqknMGSPIWF3…/viewform

This initiative represents a concrete opportunity to support the next generation and remind us that sport can be a powerful lever for personal and collective development.

