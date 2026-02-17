Alexandre Texier finished the Olympic tournament without scoring any points.

This morning, there were two men's hockey games at the Olympics. First, Switzerland beat Italy. Switzerland and Oliver Kapanen's Finland will therefore face off tomorrow at noon in a quarterfinal game.

Meanwhile, France lost to Germany. The Germans will now face Slovakia tomorrow morning (6:10 a.m.) in a duel between Leon Draisaitl and Juraj Slafkovsky. In my opinion, my colleague Tony Patoine will be setting his alarm clock tomorrow morning…

Germany scores a convincing victory over France and will face Juraj Slafkovský and Slovakia in the quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/urlyNbhPw5 — RDS (@RDSca) February 17, 2026

This means that Alexandre Texier is the first Montreal Canadiens player to see his Olympic tournament come to an end. The other three guys have already qualified for the quarterfinals.

We should see him in Brossard with the other Canadiens players soon. He won't be there today (the first official practice after the break is at 3 p.m. on the South Shore), but it won't be long.

What I note, first and foremost, is that Texier finished his Olympic tournament without a single point in four games. And that's despite being the only active NHL player representing France.

Here are his stats.

4-0 loss to Switzerland on February 12: no points, -1 differential in 23:00 of playing time

6-3 loss to the Czech Republic on February 13: no points, -2 differential in 20:45 of playing time

10-2 loss to Canada on February 15: no points, -5 differential in 17:45 of play

5-1 loss to Germany on February 17: no points, -2 differential in 20:09 of play

Is the Canadiens player, who missed the Habs' last few games before the Olympic break, still injured and playing through the pain? It's possible. Did he just slip up because he was surrounded by the wrong people? Who knows.

But let's just say that between the performances of Nick Suzuki and Oliver Kapanen, Texier didn't help the Canadiens players get any good press in Italy.

At least Juraj Slafkovsky is changing the game…

Juraj Slafkovsky on being a national icon in Slovakia : “I think I enjoy it. Playing in Montreal, in the spotlight, I love it. I enjoy every game when there is the spotlight. I want to be ‘the guy'.” pic.twitter.com/hZiDu4EWcu — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 17, 2026

Later today, the Czech Republic and Denmark will battle it out for the right to lose to Canada tomorrow. The Americans, meanwhile, await the winner of the Sweden-Latvia matchup.

So, there are currently ten teams still in the running. And tonight, there will only be eight left.