Tyreek Hill to a Dolphins rival? A former player is pushing for it.

The axe has fallen in Florida: the Miami Dolphins have officially released Tyreek Hill after four spectacular seasons, but ones marked by a lack of collective success in the playoffs.

While Hill made NFL history with two consecutive seasons of over 1,700 yards, his hefty $51 million contract and major knee injury in 2025 forced the hand of Miami's management.

As “Cheetah” tests the free agent market, former quarterback Robert Griffin III (RGIII) has made a suggestion that is already generating a lot of buzz on social media: to see him join the New England Patriots. According to RGIII, the Patriots have the perfect ingredient to revive Hill's career: young prodigy Drake Maye.

Maye has established himself this season as the league's best deep passer, dominating the statistics for average yards per attempt. “If Tyreek Hill returns to just 90% of his form, he becomes a devastating chess piece for Maye,” Griffin said. Despite the presence of Stefon Diggs, the Patriots' offense sorely lacks pure speed to stretch opposing defenses.

Hill's speed: The cure for New England's offensive shortcomings

While some fans argue that the Patriots' priority should be the offensive line, Robert Griffin III maintains that Hill's exceptional speed compensates for the weaknesses in protection. According to him, a receiver capable of creating instant separation allows the quarterback to throw his passes with anticipation, even under pressure. For the Dolphins, seeing their former protégé sign with a division rival would be a nightmare scenario. Already weakened on defense with the potential departure of its best pass rushers, the Miami team would have to face Hill twice a year. This signing would radically transform the balance of power in the AFC East, turning the Patriots from mere contenders into a formidable vertical offensive threat.

