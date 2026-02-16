The Seahawks have found their new offensive coordinator.

The Seattle Seahawks have found their new offensive architect.

According to ESPN, the Super Bowl LX champions are set to name Brian Fleury, current tight ends coach and running game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, as their offensive coordinator.

This choice marks a strategic shift for the Seattle Seahawks, who initially planned to promote an internal candidate to replace Klint Kubiak. Kubiak spent only one season at the helm of the offense before accepting the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, a few days after Seattle's championship victory.

Finally, head coach Mike Macdonald decided to poach from a division rival by betting on Fleury, who has been with the San Francisco 49ers for seven seasons. He arrived in 2019 under Kyle Shanahan as an assistant defensive quality control coach, then moved to the offense in a similar role (2020-2021) before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2022. Last season, he added the title of running game coordinator.

Macdonald had interviewed four internal candidates, including Andrew Janocko (quarterbacks coach), Justin Outten (running game specialist), Mack Brown (tight ends) and Jake Peetz (passing game coordinator). Janocko will ultimately join the Las Vegas Raiders as offensive coordinator without play-calling responsibilities.

Offensive continuity despite the change

Even though Seattle did not promote an in-house coach, the goal remains continuity in the offensive system. The San Francisco 49ers use a variation of the West Coast offense, similar to the one implemented by Kubiak in 2025. As such, quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of the offensive unit should not have to start from scratch in 2026.

A native of Maryland, Fleury played quarterback for the Maryland Terrapins and at Towson. He began his NFL coaching career with the Buffalo Bills in 2013, before stints with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins in various roles related to football analysis and development.

