The French Hockey Federation has suspended Pierre Crinon for the remainder of the Olympic Games.

If you missed Canada's game against France, there are two things you need to know.

1. The French were no match for the Canadians. The final score (10-2) in favor of the Maple Leafs speaks for itself…

2. At the end of the game, Pierre Crinon made a fool of himself. He hit Nathan MacKinnon dangerously, and Tom Wilson came to his teammate's defense by starting a fight on the ice. It was a pretty crazy moment… because you never see guys fighting at the Olympics.

The French Hockey Federation met with Crinon today, and we expected there to be consequences for the French player, but not for Wilson.

That's what happened.

Crinon has been suspended by his own federation for the rest of the Olympics because the French committee does not want to be associated with actions like this. And in a statement published on social media, we read the following:

Pierre Crinon's provocative behavior as he left the ice, even though he had just been ejected from the game for fighting, is a clear violation of the Olympic spirit and also undermines the values of our sport. – The French Hockey Federation

It's also worth mentioning that Crinon decided to taunt the fans in attendance when he was ejected from the game.

Again, it made for a slightly bizarre moment for the man himself… because he didn't really come across as very smart by doing something like that. And that's what didn't go down well with the French Hockey Federation.

Pierre Crinon taking on the role of villain today. Slightly irrelevant at 10-2 to Canada …. pic.twitter.com/sDV5dZCA4i — John McAllister (@john_mcal) February 15, 2026

Being suspended by your own federation is quite something. And it says a lot about how things are viewed within the committee.

I imagine Crinon is feeling a certain amount of disappointment.

This was the first time in his career that he had the chance to participate in the Olympic Games… and his experience came to an end after he played only three games. Basically, there were people who were unhappy with his selection for the French team because we're talking about a player who doesn't have the best reputation on the ice. But anyway. Maybe he'll learn from his mistakes… and in the end, he'll surely regret it.

