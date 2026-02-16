Steve Cohen wants absolutely nothing to do with a captain for his Mets.

Across all sports, there are different types of owners. Some are more reserved, leaving their managers to run the team. Others are more outgoing, taking great pleasure in speaking to the media and getting involved in the team's daily activities. No one type is better than the other, and you know what? That's just fine!

Steve Cohen definitely falls into the second category. The owner of the New York Mets is easily recognizable in the sports media landscape. He's not afraid to express his opinion and stir up controversy when necessary.

Once again, Cohen has made a shocking statement. He has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with a captain for his Mets. There will never be one as long as the Mets are under his leadership.

https://twitter.com/SNYtv/status/2023414238966903103?s=20

Every locker room is unique

To justify his decision, Cohen mentioned that every locker room is unique from year to year and that leadership emerges naturally each season. That's one way of looking at it, and it must be respected. However, Cohen seems truly resistant to the idea of appointing a captain for his team. He was very clear in his remarks. It's very intriguing!

His tone and attitude convey a real sense of unease. No one really knows where this unease comes from. Only time will tell. Perhaps.

That said, the idea of having a captain could be a good one for his club. Not so long ago, Mets general manager Carlos Mendoza mentioned that his players were too business-like and not fun-loving enough, to justify his team's struggles in 2025. Having a captain who has seen it all and has a contagious aura in the dugout could have helped Mendoza change the players' attitude. At the very least, it wouldn't have hurt. Someone should introduce him to Sidney Crosby. The last time number 87 played a game without the C on his jersey was at the 2010 Olympics. Surely his perception would change after meeting him. The Kyle Tucker fiasco

Steve Cohen was generous in his comments as he revisited the Kyle Tucker case. Tucker's name was closely linked to the Mets throughout the offseason. In the end, the Mets gave up on acquiring the 29-year-old player from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

https://twitter.com/SNYtv/status/2023411044316512632?s=20

The multi-billionaire candidly admitted that he was very irritated by the situation. He didn't sleep very well the night of the announcement. However, it opened the door for the arrival of Bo Bichette, and he is delighted about that. Cohen found it fascinating how quickly things can move in this type of situation, with agents contacting him just minutes after Tucker's announcement in L.A.

Steve Cohen may be polarizing, but no one can fault him for his desire to win and his devotion to his team. Some owners would do well to take note.

