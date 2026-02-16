Olympics: French vs. Canadian approaches to managing violence, the schedule, and the Canadian team

And then? What do you think of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics so far?

As you know, Canada has won all three of its games since the start of the tournament. It is at the top of the overall standings ahead of the medal round.

This means that Canada will have home ice advantage until the end.

Yesterday, Canada crushed France. But what caught everyone's attention was the unexpected fight between Tom Wilson and Pierre Crinon, who had aimed for Nathan MacKinnon's head just before… and has a history of questionable hits.

It was a dirty hit. And the Avalanche player didn't exactly appreciate the Frenchman's apology.

Nathan MacKinnon on hit by Pierre Crinon: “He said, ‘Sorry.' Thanks, I guess, for saying sorry… It was unnecessary. I don't think Tom started anything. He just responded to a dirty hit. I appreciate it.”https://t.co/tyJ3Zvo9O1 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 15, 2026

Obviously, fighting is prohibited at the Olympics. Despite this, neither player will be suspended. This suits the Canadiens just fine, who were pleased to see Wilson come to MacKinnon's defense.

On the sidelines of a rare Gordie Howe hat trick at the Olympics, Wilson saw his teammates publicly defend him one year to the day after the famous fights at the Four Nations Tournament.

Tom Wilson received praise for defending his teammates after registering a rare Olympic Gordie Howe hat trick in Sunday's win over France pic.twitter.com/hWNjeAMjjs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2026

And what about the French? The federation has summoned Crinon to shed light on everything that happened.

It is understood that the Canadians will not do the same with Wilson since he did not deliver a dirty hit. But still, it is clear that violence is treated differently by the two nations.

Following Pierre Crinon's ejection and behavior during the France-Canada game, Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, president of the FFHG and deputy head of the delegation, will summon the sanctioned player tomorrow to shed light on this incident, in the presence of the DTN and staff. — French National Hockey Teams (@Hockey_FRA) February 15, 2026

That's why he's there.

Now, the question is whether Jon Cooper will want to recreate the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Macklin Celebrini, or if he'd rather keep Wilson with a star player.

The Olympic schedule

As you probably know, there will be no men's hockey today. Canada and Switzerland will face off in women's hockey at 3 p.m. this afternoon in the Olympic semifinals. The winning nation will face either the United States or Sweden.

And in men's hockey?

Tomorrow, the quarterfinal qualifying games will take place. Four teams (the ones that lose) will head home and finish between 9th and 12th place.

Canada will be watching the Czech Republic vs. Denmark game (at 10:40 a.m.) as the winner of that game will face the Canadians on Wednesday at 10:40 a.m.

Game times: Tues. Feb. 17

GER v FRA – 6:10 a.m. ET

SUI v ITA – 6:10am ET

CZE v DEN – 10:40am ET

SWE vs. LAT – 3:10 p.m. ET Wed. Feb. 18: QF

SVK vs. GER/FRA – 6:10 a.m. ET CAN vs. CZE/DEN – 10:40 a.m. ET

FIN vs. SUI/ITA – 12:10 p.m. ET

USA vs. SWE/LAT – 3:10 p.m. ET — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 16, 2026

Wednesday will be semifinal day. Friday will feature the semifinal games… and the bronze medal game and grand final will take place over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

The best is yet to come. And for Canada, that means Brad Marchand will be playing in Wednesday's game.

Jon Cooper says Brad Marchand will play in the quarterfinal. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) February 15, 2026

The CH players

Of the four Montreal Canadiens players competing in the Olympics, three of them are not really standing out from the crowd.

Nick Suzuki has one goal in three games. Alexandre Texier has no points in his three games, and he is the only NHL player representing France. And Oliver Kapanen, in one game, hasn't really had a chance to play. But what about Juraj Slafkovsky?

As you know, with six points in three games (only Connor McDavid has done better so far in the tournament), the Slovakian from the Flanelle is breaking records and getting everyone talking. And as Elliotte Friedman said, that makes Canadiens fans very happy.

Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts podcast: “If you're a Montreal Canadiens fan, your nipples gotta be erect seeing how well Juraj Slafkovsky is doing (at the Olympics).” pic.twitter.com/Mcnw4mt6Rd — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 16, 2026

Since the start of the Olympic tournament, Slaf has been praised from all sides. And it's well deserved, as he helped his club qualify directly for the quarterfinals.

The confidence the young man has gained in recent months in Montreal and Italy is very, very important for the rest of his career.

