Nick Suzuki: Elliotte Friedman opens the door to him being left out on Wednesday

Nick Suzuki hasn't played a huge role on the Canadian team since the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics. He plays on the wing and seems to be having a little trouble getting comfortable in that position.

The Canadiens captain scored in the team's first game… but since then, things have been quiet. He seems more like a passenger on the team, and with important games coming up, we wonder what will happen with him going forward.

Will he have a place on the team? Hmm…

At least, if we are to believe Elliotte Friedman, it seems that Nick Suzuki may sit out Canada's next game, which will take place on Wednesday morning against the Czech Republic.

Jon Cooper said that Brad Marchand will be in uniform, and to play him, someone has to be taken out of the lineup. Elliotte Friedman only mentioned Suzuki's name in that discussion…

It is unclear what the Canadian coaches' plan will be.

Anthony DiMarco (Daily Faceoff) believes that Suzuki is not in danger. But even then, it's hard to argue at this point… because Suzuki has been invisible in the Leafs' last two games.

We can all agree on one thing: there is a ton of talent on the Canadian team.

Not all the guys can play a major role… and when you see the McDavids, MacKinnons, and Celebrinis of this world dominating the way they do, it's normal not to necessarily pay attention to what the “support players” are doing.

These supporting players are among the best at their positions in the NHL. But at the Olympics, it's more complicated… especially if you're playing for Canada because there is so much depth on the team.

We'll have to wait and see. But even though I love Suzuki, I won't fall off my chair if we learn that he'll be left out of Wednesday's quarterfinal game.

He may be excellent… but it's not like he's really proven he deserves his place in the sun since the start of the tournament.

