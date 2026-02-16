MLB in brief: Mike Trout wants to return to center field | Roman Anthony at the World Baseball Classic

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Mike Trout wants to return to center field | Roman Anthony at the World Baseball Classic
Credit: CNN

Mike Trout wants to return to center field

The player, who does not like being a designated hitter, also said he was not sure about going to the World Baseball Classic. But seeing him in center field is a recipe for injury…

Roman Anthony at the World Baseball Classic

It's official.

The Marlins' owner wants to win

Let him act accordingly.

Ty France in San Diego

He signed a minor league contract. A.J. Preller also signed his contract extension.

Steve Cohen wants to win

He doesn't like to lose.

Ricky Tiedemann wants to give it his all

He knows time is running out.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!