MLB in brief: Mike Trout wants to return to center field | Roman Anthony at the World Baseball Classic

Mike Trout wants to return to center field

The player, who does not like being a designated hitter, also said he was not sure about going to the World Baseball Classic. But seeing him in center field is a recipe for injury…

Mike Trout said he wants to play center field again. He said he already had a good conversation with manager Kurt Suzuki about it. Trout also wanted to play in the World Baseball Classic but had an insurance issue. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 16, 2026

Roman Anthony at the World Baseball Classic

It's official.

Roman Anthony will play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic just three years after attending the championship game as a fan. https://t.co/umoRaLjGek — masslivesports (@masslivesports) February 16, 2026

The Marlins' owner wants to win

Let him act accordingly.

Marlins Owner Bruce Sherman says the goal of this season is to win. “W-I-N PERIOD.” pic.twitter.com/nbYWe6OIlQ — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 16, 2026

Ty France in San Diego

He signed a minor league contract. A.J. Preller also signed his contract extension.

Busy morning in San Diego Padres' camp: They finalize president of baseball operations AJ Preller's contract extension and sign 1B Ty France to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 16, 2026

Steve Cohen wants to win

He doesn't like to lose.

“We haven't won. I really want to win. Each year that goes by, I get more annoyed.” Steve Cohen talks about his desire for the Mets to win and making changes this offseason: pic.twitter.com/qpLz8TVl5o — SNY (@SNYtv) February 16, 2026

Ricky Tiedemann wants to give it his all

He knows time is running out.

Ricky Tiedemann is back and “everything's been money.” My conversation with a “refreshed” Tiedemann about his surgery, the road back, and his big opportunity with the #BlueJays: https://t.co/unNBwKiRVH — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 16, 2026

