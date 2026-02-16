Mikaël Kingsbury sends a touching message to Rodger Brulotte

Sébastien Berrouard
Credit: Yahoo News Canada

The Milan-Cortina Olympic Games are currently in full swing. True to form, mogul skiing king Mikaël Kingsbury continues to dominate the international scene, with a silver medal and his most recent gold medal in the parallel moguls event.

And following this latest victory, according to TVA Sports, the freestyle skier sent a touching message to sports columnist Rodger Brulotte, who is battling cancer in his sixth vertebra.

Hi, Rodger, I hope you're doing well. I just won the Olympics. I'm really happy. I can't wait to see you again and hit a few courses. Good evening, she's gone!

It was enough to deeply move and surprise Rodger, who was watching from his hospital bed at the CHUM.

It's very quiet in a hospital bed. I see him win his medal, and an hour later, I get a message from him wishing me good luck. It's very moving. It's a great privilege filled with love.

Mr. Brulotte was hospitalized last September for a five-hour operation, after which he was transferred to a rehabilitation center where he underwent several sessions of radiation therapy.

However, a month later, the 79-year-old man developed a high fever and had to be hospitalized once again due to bacteria that had spread to his bloodstream following a urinary tract infection.

He has now been hospitalized in Montreal for a week for tests. Fortunately, according to his wife Pascale, his condition is improving.

We wish him all the best for the future.

