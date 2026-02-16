Major transaction involving C.J. Stroud?

The future of C.J. Stroud could be traded during the offseason, a possibility that is starting to cause quite a stir in the NFL.

According to analyst Todd McShay, certain renowned quarterbacks would be targeted in potential trade discussions, and C.J. Stroud is among the names to watch.

The statement is intriguing: could a change of scenery be in the cards for the young quarterback of the Houston Texans? At 24, Stroud is entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $36.279 million. The organization will soon have to decide on his fifth-year option, estimated at $27.204 million for the 2027 season.

This contractual decision is far from insignificant. It could open the door to a lucrative extension… or to a scenario where C.J. Stroud could be traded if Houston believes the player's current market value is at its peak.

In an NFL where impact quarterbacks are rare, Stroud represents a valuable asset. Young, already experienced, and capable of leading a modern offense, he could attract interest from several teams looking for stability at this key position.

Among the teams mentioned as potential contenders are the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Arizona Cardinals. data-end=”1675″>Arizona Cardinals. Each has a different context, but all could be tempted to explore a trade if the opportunity arises.

For Houston, the equation is strategic: invest heavily to secure their quarterback for the long term, or capitalize on his current appeal to obtain draft picks and impact players? Management will have to carefully evaluate the team's competitive trajectory before making a decision.

However, the mere fact that C.J. Stroud could be traded is enough to fuel speculation and put the Texans at the center of offseason news.

